Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arhaus by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Arhaus by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 819,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 565,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 219,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

ARHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.