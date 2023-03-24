Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Block by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in Block by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Block by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 649,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 308,351 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,374,290.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,272,270. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.62.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

