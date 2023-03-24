Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,917 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

