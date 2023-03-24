Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.