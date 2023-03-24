Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $109,000 Stake in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD – Get Rating) by 3,406.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $23.82.

AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted U.S. index of short-term preferred and hybrid securities that are multifactor-selected. PFLD was launched on Nov 19, 2019 and is managed by AAM.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.