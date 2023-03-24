Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

