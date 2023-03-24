Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 16,454.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $30.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

