Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $158.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
See Also
