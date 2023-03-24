Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Mr Price Group Price Performance

Shares of Mr Price Group stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Mr Price Group has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

About Mr Price Group

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

