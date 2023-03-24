Insider Selling: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Sells C$622,784.00 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$622,784.00.

James Halliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$494,130.00.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$18.07 on Friday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$20.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. The company has a market cap of C$7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

EFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.38.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

