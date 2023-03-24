Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.07.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Trading Down 7.7 %

Phreesia stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,089.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.