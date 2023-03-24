BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.90.

BRBR stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

