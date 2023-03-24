KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KB Home from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

