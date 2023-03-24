Insider Selling: Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Sells C$689,548.16 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Terry Brockman sold 19,029 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.24, for a total transaction of C$689,548.16.
Saputo Price Performance
Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$33.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.22. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The stock has a market cap of C$14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
See Also
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.