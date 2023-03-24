Insider Selling: Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Sells C$689,548.16 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAPGet Rating) Director Terry Brockman sold 19,029 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.24, for a total transaction of C$689,548.16.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$33.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.22. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The stock has a market cap of C$14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.17.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.