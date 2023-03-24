Insider Selling: Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Sells C$689,548.16 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Terry Brockman sold 19,029 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.24, for a total transaction of C$689,548.16.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$33.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.22. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The stock has a market cap of C$14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saputo Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.17.

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.