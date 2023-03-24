ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

