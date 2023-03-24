American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Downgraded to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered American Well from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Price Performance

American Well stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.80. American Well has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $326,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $326,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,646. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.8% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,997 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of American Well by 50.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 400,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 134,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.