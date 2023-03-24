Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $215.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.11. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bitfarms by 109,577.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

