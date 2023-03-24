ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.68.
ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.0 %
MT stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.91.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after buying an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,072,000 after buying an additional 2,622,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after buying an additional 2,283,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $54,502,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
