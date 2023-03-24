SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -218.12%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $15,655,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

