LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target Cut to $7.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $1.45 on Thursday. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shah Capital Management raised its position in LifeMD by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 558,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 149,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LifeMD by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in LifeMD by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in LifeMD by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 59,513 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

