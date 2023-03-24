William Blair Begins Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $244.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.19. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.