APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James dropped their price target on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.12.

APA stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

