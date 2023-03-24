K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
K-Bro Linen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KBRLF opened at $21.36 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
