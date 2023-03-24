K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBRLF opened at $21.36 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

K-Bro Linen, Inc is engaged in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.