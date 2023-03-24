UBS Group Analysts Give NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) a $270.00 Price Target

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) received a $270.00 price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $271.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.22. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.