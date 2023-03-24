Insider Selling: Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CMO Sells $9,876,667.38 in Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $203.67 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

