Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FL. UBS Group upped their target price on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Stock Down 3.5 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $208,848,000 after purchasing an additional 500,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,471 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

