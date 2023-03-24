Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

