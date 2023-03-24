Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHLAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HSBC cut shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Schindler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.86.

Schindler stock opened at $233.99 on Thursday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $150.96 and a twelve month high of $236.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.57.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

