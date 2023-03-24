The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
The Foschini Group Price Performance
Shares of OTC:FHNGY opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The Foschini Group has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.89.
The Foschini Group Company Profile
