Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Truworths International stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Truworths International has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.
