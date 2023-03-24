Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Truworths International Price Performance

Truworths International stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Truworths International has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Get Truworths International alerts:

Truworths International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. It serves customers in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, and other countries through a network of stores, concession outlets, and an ecommerce channel.

Receive News & Ratings for Truworths International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truworths International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.