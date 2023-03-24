The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GYYMF opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The Gym Group has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

The Gym Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

