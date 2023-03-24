The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
The Gym Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GYYMF opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The Gym Group has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.
The Gym Group Company Profile
