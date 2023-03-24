AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.47 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.88.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,361,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,361,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,324,340 shares of company stock worth $145,701,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 1,955,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 786,124 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 723,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

