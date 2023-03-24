Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.01.
Atlas Copco Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.22.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.
