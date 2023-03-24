Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 42.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

