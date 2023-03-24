Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded to Hold at ING Group

ING Group downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

