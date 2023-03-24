Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Samsara Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IOT opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,652,378.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,370.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,652,378.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,370.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 911,402 shares in the company, valued at $18,228,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,278,143 shares of company stock valued at $93,862,061.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara



Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.



