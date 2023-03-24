Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.78.
ALGN opened at $311.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.52. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $458.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,894,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,743,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
