Barclays Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $141.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.95.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.37. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.