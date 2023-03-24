Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.33.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Down 14.1 %

COIN stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and have sold 383,234 shares worth $18,396,219. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.