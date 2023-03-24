Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. FMR LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 3,604,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,275,000 after buying an additional 1,039,672 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $11,551,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $10,833,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $10,066,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

