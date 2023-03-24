Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

