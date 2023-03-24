Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $995.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,402 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 647.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 240,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after buying an additional 74,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

