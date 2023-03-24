Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EMLGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Read More

