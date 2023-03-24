Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

