Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Toro Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toro will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $579,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,633 shares of company stock worth $9,942,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

