CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CORR opened at $1.31 on Thursday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

