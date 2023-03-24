Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Price Performance

R opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.