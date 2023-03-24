Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $356.36.
Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %
MOH stock opened at $263.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare
In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 45,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
