Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $356.36.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

MOH stock opened at $263.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 45,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.