Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

NYSE GPI opened at $203.78 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $242.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

