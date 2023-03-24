CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
CIRCOR International Price Performance
CIR opened at $29.48 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 2.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.