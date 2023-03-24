CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Price Performance

CIR opened at $29.48 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

About CIRCOR International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.