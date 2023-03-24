Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $222.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.87.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

